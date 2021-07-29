Disney reinstates mask mandate, vaccinated or not

Going to Orlando? Bring a mask. You're not getting on Disney soil without one. From the company's website, updated guidance restores the mask mandate dropped only six weeks ago, following the summer spike in Covid cases in the state.

Beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas.

It's widely reported that many Florida cities and businesses are reinstating mask mandates, defying Governor DeSantis's political insistence otherwise.