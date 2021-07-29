Need to learn CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud? This training can help.

When you're training in the fine arts of IT disciplines, there are many different masters to serve. You could load up on CompTIA certifications. As the world leader in IT preparedness testing, an armload of their credentials is impressive on any resume.

However, many of tech's glitterati have their own premium proprietary testing standards to make sure a student is truly an expert with their specific technologies. So for those who want to be seen as an expert in Cisco networking hardware and software or AWS cloud-based systems, you'll need to scoop up those certifications as well.

All of that wide-ranging certification training is gathered up into coursework like The 2021 CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google Certification Exam Bundle. No matter which direction you want your current IT instruction to follow, this course includes unlimited access to resources for getting certified along any of those career-making tracks.

This 13-course collection with companion eBooks is constructed by Exams Digest, a quiz-based online training service that specializes in helping students land the world's most in-demand IT certifications. These lectures and eBooks are supplemented with over 8,000 questions and answers that will help get any student ready to strap in and test on these vital certification exams.

You'll find training in five different CompTIA certification areas, including the introductory CompTIA A+, as well as Network+, Security+, PenTest+, and CySA+ study areas. If the cloud is your passion, you'll find four different Amazon Web Services (AWS) fields to explore, featuring Cloud Practitioner, Solutions Architect, Developer, and SysOps Administrator training.

But since AWS isn't the only fish in the cloud sea, you'll also have access to Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam prep, as well as getting certified in using Google Cloud. And there's also a deep dive on crafting and maintaining well-administered networks of any shape and size using Cisco systems equipment and procedures.

Learners will also find that this instruction is not only good for all of Exam Digest's current training packages but also allows access to any of their future updates on any or all of these areas.

Regularly a $450 value, the full range of The 2021 CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google Certification Exam Bundle is now available for over 90 percent off that price, down to just $29.99.