Singer-songwriter Pink offers to pay fines for women's beach handball team

Rock-pop star Pink is offering to cover the 1500€ fine against Norway's women's handball team after they dared to play in shorts rather than bikini bottoms.

According to the Norwegian Handball Federation President Kåre Geir Lio, the thigh-length, elastic shorts were "not [appropriate clothing for] the activity when they are playing in the sand." Lio also says that the team had petitioned to wear shorts before the start of the tournament, but were threatened with disqualification and fines.

I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR "uniform". The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

According to the International Handball Federation regulations, the women's team are required to wear midriff-bearing tops and bikini bottoms "with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg" with a maximum side width of 4 inches. Players on the men's handball team are allowed to play in tank tops and shorts no longer than 4 inches above the knee.