Suffering from CDC whiplash? Watch 'The Fauci Mask Song' for comic relief

Staying ahead of Covid – racing against mutating variants, pleading with vaccine-phobic Americans to do the right thing, battling misinformation while continuing to discover new information – isn't easy. And while the CDC keeps changing their tune about mask-wearing, they leave the flip-flop messaging up to an exhausted Dr. Fauci.

Frustrating? Yes, but why not enjoy a bit of gallows humor while we're at it with this comical new mini-musical with pianist Brandon Ethridge, whose slapstick accompaniment to Fauci's [CDC's] shifting guidelines makes for some fun comic relief.