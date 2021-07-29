Once the humans are tucked away, these owls in Yuma, Arizona know where to play. Arriving at a large playground, er, porch at 10:30 pm, they spent their time munching on bugs, preening, exploring, and exuding great charm as they posed for the camera.
These charming night owls have a porch party when they think no one is watching
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- owls
Watch this badass cable access host from 1999 make short work of troll callers
This video of prank callers relentlessly hassling the phone line for Raw Time (1999), an Austin public access show fills me with joy and wonder. One of the hosts, Tiffy, handles these calls like an absolute pro. As people call in with weird, rude, and misogynistic comments, she deals with these trolls in the most… READ THE REST
Say cheese! How bad photography has changed our definition of good pictures
It's generally agreed that just about everyone today is a photographer to the extent that just about everyone carries a smartphone. Less understood, though, is how essential failures and mistakes have been to the evolution of what we think of as good photography. Kim Beil's recent book, Good Pictures: A History of Popular Photography (Stanford… READ THE REST
Watch: Even jail won't let Matt Gaetz and Marj into their building, caught on video
Just after getting canceled by three tour venues and booed out of a press conference, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to walk into the DC Department of Corrections today, but even the jail doesn't want them. Prison officials double checked to make sure the building was secure as they looked at Gaetz and… READ THE REST
Plug in these smart home outlets to make any connected device web-enabled for just $17
With the proliferation of smart objects, most of us assumed it wouldn't be long before virtually every electrical device has a new, upgraded smart 2.0 version that's web-compatible, voice-controllable, and ready to enjoy as a cohesive part of your 2021 smart home of the future. And yeah, that's where we still seem to be heading.… READ THE REST
Here's a lightsaber that looks, sounds, and fights almost like the real thing for under $125
If you've ever wanted a lightsaber like a real Jedi, then you've pretty much had two choices. You could buy one of those cheap-o plastic Hasbro toys from Target. Or you could lay out serious green for one of those ultra-precious replicas that cost as much as a house payment. Well, there are three choices.… READ THE REST
These 5 CBD oil benefits could make you a believer
It feels like CBD sprang into the forefront of world consciousness in only the last few years. But once we get past the recency bias, the reality is that cannabis and cannabis-derived products — as well as CBD oil benefits — have been around for centuries. In fact, you can look to Chinese emperor Shen… READ THE REST