Watch: Even jail won't let Matt Gaetz and Marj into their building, caught on video

Just after getting canceled by three tour venues and booed out of a press conference, Matt Gaetz tried to walk into the DC Department of Corrections today, but even the jail doesn't want him. They locked the door when they saw him through the window (shown in video below), even after he played nice and put on a mask for them.

"They think we're trespassing," he complained to his sidekicks, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert, who were there with him.

And thus, his political theater act of showing up at prison to "check on the welfare of Jan. 6 'political prisoners,'" as described by Raw Story, was foiled.

When will Gaetz and crew realize they're not wanted?