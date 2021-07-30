Florida man injured after entering a jaguar enclosure

A Florida man apparently didn't realize it was dangerous to bully a live jaguar until he tried to do just that. The 20-year-old gentleman was at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens when he decided to climb over a barrier to get closer to the jaguar enclosure.

But before sticking his hand through the mesh fence, he thought it was a good idea to first taunt the big cat, named Harry. Of course when Harry saw the trespasser's hand enter his territory, he defended himself with a good swipe, which sent the man to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries, according to APNews.

The zoo doesn't plan to press charges against the man, who is fortunate to still have his hand all in one piece.

Image by Charles J. Sharp – Own work, from Sharp Photography, sharpphotography, CC BY-SA 4.0