If you do not carry this CO2 tire inflator with you on bike rides, it won't help when you have a flat

If you or your riding buddy gets a flat tire, this CO2 inflator is a handy, quick way to get back on the road… if you have it with you.

Complete with 5 16g threaded CO2 canisters, and levers to help get the tire bead out of the wheel, this kit comes with everything but the tube we would have needed to fix my daughter's flat tire.

Had the kit been on my bike when my daughter got the flat tire.

Irresponsibly, I separated my standard under-seat tire fix-it kit from the bikes a few months back. Someone needed to borrow it and I never got it back. I haven't had a flat in so long it didn't occur to me to worry. When we were just far enough from home for it to be inconvenient, the tube in my daughter's tire popped. Luckily we were in a heavily touristed-on-bike area and a local shop was able to loan us a pump, and sell me a $5 tube for far, far more.

I keep one tube for my bike and one for my daughters in the kit. Now I will keep the kit on the bikes.

PRO BIKE TOOL CO2 Inflator + 5 x 16g Threaded CO2 Cartridges + Bicycle Tire Lever 3 Pack Bundle – for Road or Mountain Bikes via Amazon