This four-pack of colorful, Bellemain 15" x 11" cutting mats was a great purchase. The bottom is textured so the mat doesn't slip when you use it. I've run them through the bottom rack of the dishwasher several times with no noticeable effect.
Large non-skid cutting mats
This seed starting kit is perfect for kitchen window herb growers
This set of three plastic trays comes with 30 soil pods for foolproof germinating of vegetable seeds. I used it to start bean, basil, tomato, and catnip plants in my kitchen windowsill. Transplanting is easy — just place the pod with the sprout into your garden soil or planting container. READ THE REST
Powerful tiny Bluetooth amp
"Class-T amplifiers" have been around for over 20 years. They are tiny, cheap, and look like toys. But they sound amazing. I bought a Bluetooth model (Nobsound G3 5.0 Amplifier) and hooked it up to a pair of old speakers. The sound is very clean with zero buzz or distortion. Anyone in my family can… READ THE REST
I installed a sunrise/sunset smart switch to control my outside lights
My outdoor lights were controlled by an indoor switch with a programmable timer. The tiny buttons made it very difficult to program and the tiny LCD display was nearly illegible. I gave up and bought this Meross Smart WiFi Switch. Installation was easy (make sure you have a neutral wire, not just a ground wire, or… READ THE REST
In defense of the mushroom: here's why all your fungi fears are actually wrong
Mushrooms may be among the most misunderstood living organisms on planet Earth. That's partially due to their exotic, almost alien-like look. It's also partially due to their age-old connection to mysticism and folklore from centuries past. Yet another reason is much more firmly grounded in today, as some mushrooms can be poisonous, while others have… READ THE REST
Pawp combines vet telemedicine and emergency vet funds into a new pet insurance alternative
No one needs to tell you the pace of life is increasing. Whether you're a baby boomer, a Gen Xer, a millennial, or even a Gen Zer, you can feel it. Whether you grew up in the '50s, the '80s, or the 2000s, the world you experienced as a kid was a much slower pace… READ THE REST
Need to learn CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud? This training can help.
When you're training in the fine arts of IT disciplines, there are many different masters to serve. You could load up on CompTIA certifications. As the world leader in IT preparedness testing, an armload of their credentials is impressive on any resume. However, many of tech's glitterati have their own premium proprietary testing standards to… READ THE REST