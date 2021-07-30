Metal version of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' theme

Leo never fails to entertain.
The bunny is awesome.
Additionally, for your enjoyment:
Leo never fails to entertain.
The bunny is awesome.
Additionally, for your enjoyment:
Leo covering the Bee Gees is pretty marvelous, but lets talk about that rabbit. I am wondering who is tougher? Leo's Rabbit buddy looks pretty badass, but there is the Easter Bunny. Honestly, I am not sure I want to hang out with Easter Bunny, but the whole Easter thing has always confused me. Leo's… READ THE REST
A pretty nice take on the old standard, I am concerned that things that bill themselves as 'metal' are now my 'easy listening.' READ THE REST
Dressed for Success also begs for this. Perhaps the only way to listen to Roxette. READ THE REST
Mushrooms may be among the most misunderstood living organisms on planet Earth. That's partially due to their exotic, almost alien-like look. It's also partially due to their age-old connection to mysticism and folklore from centuries past. Yet another reason is much more firmly grounded in today, as some mushrooms can be poisonous, while others have… READ THE REST
No one needs to tell you the pace of life is increasing. Whether you're a baby boomer, a Gen Xer, a millennial, or even a Gen Zer, you can feel it. Whether you grew up in the '50s, the '80s, or the 2000s, the world you experienced as a kid was a much slower pace… READ THE REST
When you're training in the fine arts of IT disciplines, there are many different masters to serve. You could load up on CompTIA certifications. As the world leader in IT preparedness testing, an armload of their credentials is impressive on any resume. However, many of tech's glitterati have their own premium proprietary testing standards to… READ THE REST