Mike Lindell pulls ads from Fox News and denounces channel after it refused to run his election lies

Mike Lindell, the Trump supporter and MyPillow entrepreneur, today denounced Fox News and pulled his pillow ads from the network after it refused to run one that repeated his favorite election conspiracies.

"Fox News, supposed to be conservative or whatever they're supposed to be, completely turns on the American people!" Lindell ranted on Real America's Voice, another conservative news channel. "Let's not report the news, let's just talk about the weather. They should just be a weather channel as far as I'm concerned"

For its part, Fox News wrote in a statement that "It's unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he's experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network."

The ad pull is not inconsiderable. According to advertising data firms, MyPillow ads accounted for 37.8% of revenue for Tucker Carlson's show in 2020 and about $50m in total for the network that year.