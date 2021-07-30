Mysterious jetpack man has returned to airspace above LAX

Remember last year when pilots reported seeing someone flying with a jetpack above the Los Angeles International Airport and Torrance Municipal Airport? Apparently the mysterious jetpack man has returned to the area. On Wednesday evening, a Boeing 747 pilot radioed air traffic control of "a possible jetpack man in sight" 15 miles from LAX at 5,000 feet altitude. From the Los Angeles Times:

At one point, an air traffic controller asked a pilot, "Did you see a UFO?"

"We were looking but we did not see Iron Man," the pilot responded.

The FBI will work with the FAA to investigate the jetpack report, FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said in an email.