President Biden is clearly tired of Peter Doocy

After addressing the nation, President Biden was walking off as Fox's never-quite-clever-enough Peter Doocy apparently needed his ass handed to him.

RawStory:

Following an address to the press, Biden began to walk off which led Doocy to point out that the president has previously said masks were becoming a thing of the past that led the president to tersely explain that things have changed due to the COVID variant that is rapidly spreading.

That led to critics of the Fox News reporter to pile on him for once again being humiliated by someone from the White House — an almost daily occurrence with press secretary Jen Psaki.