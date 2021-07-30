This 1970 documentary shows dirty old New York at its meanest and most decrepit

Mark Frauenfelder

Narrated by the incredible Jack Gilford, "A Bridge Over Troubled Waters" is a 28-minute documentary about Jewish philanthropical foundation addressing poverty in New York City in 1970. The streets are filthy, everything looks grimy, and it's heartbreaking to watch homeless teenagers talking about how they barely scrape by.