Come for the noisy, doomed 3D-printed engine fan. Stay for the freezer duct-taped shut that one notices in the aftermath. (Fan fans can follow the creator's progress on the SkyersJet YouTube channel. Here's technical info. Someone send them a high frame-rate camera!)
3D-printed engine fan fails spectacularly
