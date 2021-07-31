Check out 10 deals on training to make you an IT expert or top-notch ethical hacker

The trick to shopping for web bargains is always knowing the best time to strike. Case in point: this collection of training bundles. They contain everything needed to be a premier IT guru, and they've dropped in price right in the middle of our Semi-Annual Sale.

Oracle remains one of the big names in databases and data storage — and this training can turn users into an Oracle know-it-all. Across 17 courses covering more than 180 hours of training, students learn all about Oracle backup and recovery mechanisms, flashback technologies, cloning, and admin duties to troubleshoot and optimize the performance of any Oracle database.

Every IT pro needs to know how to build and run cloud-based systems — and there aren't many more popular platforms than Google Cloud. This collection includes 7 courses, 43 hours of video instruction and a whopping 1,000 practice questions to not only train up on all of Google's cloud-based offerings, but also pass certification as a knowledgeable Google Cloud Practitioner.

If you want to be a tech expert, you're gonna have to know at least a little of everything. Meanwhile, the massive 22-course collection is ready to teach you a whole lot about everything. Across more than 240 hours of content, learners will earn the full 411 on buzz-worthy topics like using Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco networking technology, CompTIA certification testing, and a much more.

There's no cloud platform more on the rise these days than Microsoft Azure, which is why this six-course, 40-plus-hour deep dive into all things Azure could be a career-maker. From basics to more complicated operations like creating your first virtual machine or crafting your own Azure web app, this training guides learners through all the steps needed to get that all-important Microsoft Azure certification.

If you understand web security and what it takes to defend vulnerable computer networks from unscrupulous hackers, you can basically write your own ticket in today's job market. This uber-package can lead you to that destiny, featuring 18 courses and more than 130 hours of training in how to become an ethical hacker versed in disciplines like Python, BitNinja, Kali Linux, bug hunting, and more.

CompTIA is the certification you want if you really want to work as an information technology specialist — and these 17 courses can help you earn an armload of CompTIA certs. From the omnibus A+ training to the more specialized courses like Cloud+, Network+, Security+, and more, this is expert-led training meant to put you on the fast track to the IT job you want.

24 courses. More than 410 hours of training. The sheer scope of this all-around security training is staggering. But with this overview in everything from network security, database security, cloud security, and project management security procedures under your belt, the sky is the limit. With all this knowledge, you can master all the latest techniques and tools to command respect in this highly in-demand skill set.

You already know AWS is the unquestioned world leader in web-based services. What you might not know is what all that power truly means. Over these 11 courses, you'll be introduced to the basics of using AWS, how to scale and operate apps and other systems using on the platform, and exactly what AWS is the cloud behemoth that it's become.

Of course, none of this tech really matters if all that hardware and software can't talk to each other fluently. That's where Cisco and their industry-leading networking solutions come in. This training features a pair of courses and over 54 hours of training to help students land all-important CCNA and CCNP certifications as true Cisco networking experts.

What you don't usually realize about tech is how much you don't know or didn't realize you needed to know until the minute you needed to know it. At moments like that, Infosec4TC training is a godsend, including access to more than 90 different courses with certifications in everything from cybersecurity and ethical hacking to Python, CISA, CISM, and CISSP credentials, and more. Choose what you need to know now and learn at your own pace over a lifetime.