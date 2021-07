From 2008 until 2014 Disneyworld ran Snig and Oopla's Hyperspace Hoopla, a staged dance-off between a number of Star Wars characters as the finale of their Star Wars Weekend.

Chewbacca would bust moves. They incorporated characters from across the films and animated series.

At one point in 2013 Palpatine showed up and took the party to the next level.

I believe that was LEGO Palpatine.

Hyperspace Hoopla was apparently a fan favorite. The videos are pretty hilarious and fun to watch.