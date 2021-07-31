Redditor u/StineItch spotted this little bug making its way across a forest trail in Panama. The bug has been (tentatively) identified as either a puss or asp caterpillar, according to r/whatsthisbug, but regardless of what it is, it's extremely cute.
Watch: A little caterpillar wagging its tail like a puppy
- bug
- caterpillar
- panama
- puppy
- video
- what is this bug
