Watch: A little caterpillar wagging its tail like a puppy

Jess Sabine
Crossing a forest road in Panama City, Panama. Unknown bug, scampering like a little puppy and wagging its tail. About 2 inches long. No body or antennae visible anywhere. from awwnverts

Redditor u/StineItch spotted this little bug making its way across a forest trail in Panama. The bug has been (tentatively) identified as either a puss or asp caterpillar, according to r/whatsthisbug, but regardless of what it is, it's extremely cute.