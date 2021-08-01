These 10 VPN deals are all an extra 30% off right now

You've heard for years that you need to be using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to protect all of your activities online. But while it's become a vital layer of web protection, that doesn't mean it needs to cost you an arm and a leg for that coverage either.

In fact, you can take advantage of 10 current offers on some of the industry's top-rated VPN services right now — and even enjoy an extra 30 percent off the already discounted price. As part of the current Semi-Annual Sale, just use the code ANNUAL30 when you make your purchase to get the added savings.

While many VPNs will cap the number of devices you can protect at 1 or 3 or 5, FastestVPN allows users to connect up to 10 devices to their network. Touting an uptime of 99.9 percent, FastestVPN offers access to more than 200 high-speed servers around the globe, all with military-grade 256-bit AES encryption. Users also get a host of other useful features, including a NAT firewall, ad blocker, anti-malware software, a strict no-logging policy, and more.

Winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award, Ivacy is lightning quick, offering ultra-fast connection speeds across their entire 1,000-plus server network in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Users can even take advantage of stuff like P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity through Ivacy. Protect yourself against hackers, spyware, and even government surveillance with this VPN stalwart.

With over 1,200 servers and unlimited data, Surfshark lets you sidestep geo-restrictions all around the world and sample all of your content at the fastest possible speeds. Military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption as well as IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols keep members safe online, while all of your web activity happens restriction-free on an unlimited number of devices.

If you've never used a VPN before, Comparitech called BulletVPN a solid option that's "extremely easy to use and provides a remote setup service." Compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and more, BulletVPN offers high-quality connections and premium grade carrier lines to serve up the fastest possible connection speeds, all while users unblock Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

In addition to safeguarding your identity, services like Disconnect VPN also go to great lengths to disable all those trackers designed to harvest our personal data. Disconnect stops any unwelcome attempts to connect to your devices, which not only increases your browsing speed, but can actually extend the battery life of your laptop, phone, tablet, and beyond. That's why it's even featured in Tom's Guide's Best Ad Blockers and Privacy Extensions.

There's nowhere sketchier to access the web than through an unsecured public Wi-Fi portal. With SlickVPN, your traffic is fully protected at all times, even on janky public Wi-Fi. With gateways in over 45 countries, your IP and other vital information remain securely protected on their encrypted network, while they also maintain HD quality video streaming without any of those annoying lags or rebuffering.

With more than 10 million users worldwide, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is one of the most trusted names in the game. With a stack of stellar reviews that speak to their reliability, you can count on KeepSolid to reliably shield your data from any prying eyes, all while surfing without any speed or bandwidth limitations. As an industry heavyweight, users also enjoy some of those big provider perks like trusted network lists, ping tests, favorite servers, and more.

You don't need to be in Asia to take full advantage of the online protection available from VPN.asia. Users get unrestricted access to the web, all while your details remain effectively hidden before VPN.asia's 256-bit encryption. A single VPN.asia subscription comes with easy-to-use apps for every device you own, which is part of why Trustpilot fans have rated VPN.asia a sterling 4.9 out of 5 stars.

With an armload of industry accolades — including a prestigious Outstanding rating from PCMag — few providers have the built-in sense of security that NordVPN provides. Everything that passes through NordVPN's network is double encrypted, so your data is always safe. In addition to a network of almost 5,400 server locations in almost 60 countries, NordVPN is also packed with extra features like a kill switch that will instantly sever your link to the web and safeguard your data if your connection ever drops.

Private Internet Access is one of the most respected VPN providers around, so it's no wonder why PIA has won awards from the likes of PCMag, Lifehacker, and Tom's Guide. Using powerful Blowfish CBC encryption, PIA keeps your data safe, even when the

unlimited bandwidth ensures your browsing speed stays lightning quick. And with their new MACE feature, users can also enjoy ad blocking, tracker disabling, and malware stopping, all as part of the service.