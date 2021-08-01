This 1970s video gives detailed advice about how to buy and prepare meat

This obscure 2part video from the 1970s gives detailed advice about how to buy and prepare meat. The woman in the video, who appears to have consumed a couple of pre-dinner martinis, teaches viewers about various meat quality grades, how to cut your meat properly, table manners, and more.

She even pulls out a diagram that explains the difference between various cuts of meat.

This instructional video is perfectly paired with its soundtrack, which sounds like elevator music. I hope you all enjoy this educational experience.