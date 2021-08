The Only Taste Is Salt by computer artist and animator Steve Speer is an animated short from the mid 1990s that will melt your brain. Before you click "play," prepare to step into a vortex to another dimension. For me, this animation is less about the plot and more about sitting back and enjoying the strange trip, mysterious characters, and other-worldly art.

I'm a huge fan of Speer's animation style. This video makes me feel like I'm on a psychedelic every time I watch it.