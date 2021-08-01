Why did this 1990 QuickTime CD-ROM have a bizarre video of "Spoon Man?"

Apple's QuickTime Version 1.0 CD-ROM (1990) came with this peculiar video called "Spoon Man." The 37-second long clip features actor Mark Petrakis as "Spoon Man." He is dressed in a cloak with many cereal boxes attached to it, a pirate eye patch, a very tall, funky hat, and is holding a giant wooden spoon, which is also sporting an eye patch. This video becomes increasingly funnier and more absurd the more you re-watch it. The clip is meant to demonstrate the software's audio and video encoding abilities.