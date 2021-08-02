Camera crew films an incredible fight between two bears

Samulin Matkassa reports that these brown bears got to fighting Kuhmo, Finland.
The rules seem simple, if bears want to play, you let them play!
Samulin Matkassa reports that these brown bears got to fighting Kuhmo, Finland.
The rules seem simple, if bears want to play, you let them play!
Tanner, I think you need to be reminded from time to time that you are one of the few people on this team who is not a Jew, spic, nigger, pansy or a booger-eating moron. So you'd better cool it or we may be disposed to beat the crap out of you. I always wished… READ THE REST
iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, oh my! Okay, that may not be what Dorothy said in The Wizard of Oz, but if she lived in today's world, she very well may. While all these Apple gadgets have become a part of our daily lives, necessary for many of our routines and tasks, caring for them and… READ THE REST
You've heard for years that you need to be using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to protect all of your activities online. But while it's become a vital layer of web protection, that doesn't mean it needs to cost you an arm and a leg for that coverage either. In fact, you can take advantage… READ THE REST
It's a sure bet that whenever Apple unveils a new…well, anything, it's going to capture media and audience attention. Hey, it's Apple. It's what they do. That always in the spotlight approach also spills over into Apple's most popular spinoff brands, which now include premium audio makers Beats after their 2019 purchase. But while the… READ THE REST