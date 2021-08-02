Charlie Kirk wins Meidas Touch's "Weirdo of the Week" for smearing champion gymnast Simone Biles

Simone Biles is an American gymnast. She has won 31 Olympic and World Championship medals, making her the most decorated American gymnast of all time.

Charlie Kirk is a conservative talk radio host. The New York Times said by "[m]ixing, matching and twisting facts, Mr. Kirk has come to exemplify a new breed of political agitator that has flourished since the 2016 election by walking the line between mainstream conservative opinion and outright disinformation."

On a recent show, Kirk expressed indignance about Biles' decision to protect her mental well-being by deciding not to participate in the Olympics.

"We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles," he said. "If she's got all these mental health problems: don't show up. She's totally a sociopath. What kind of person skips the gold medal match? Who does that? It's a shame to the nation. You just gave a gift to the Russians.… If you're not ready for the big time, we've got thousands of young gymnasts that would love to take your place. Thousands. Simone Biles just showed the rest of the nation that when things get tough, you shatter into a million pieces."

There are thousands of other reasons why Charlie Kirk is deserving of Meidas Touch's "Weirdo of the Week," but his latest infantile outburst was the tipping point.

Congratulations, Charlie, you weirdo!