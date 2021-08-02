Get the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for over 30% off

iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, oh my! Okay, that may not be what Dorothy said in The Wizard of Oz, but if she lived in today's world, she very well may. While all these Apple gadgets have become a part of our daily lives, necessary for many of our routines and tasks, caring for them and ensuring they all have a charge can feel like a neverending, uphill job.

When it comes to charging your Apple devices, make things easier on yourself and employ this Apple MagSafe Duo Charger in your day-to-day. Compatible with some of your favorite Apple Qi-certified devices, including your iPhone, Apple Watch, and wireless AirPods charging cases, this gizmo lets you charge two things at a time, no tangled wires and lightning cables necessary.

Designed to fit comfortably on your desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter, this compact charger is a must-have for anyone with Apple products hungry for a charge. And unlike the charging methods you've become accustomed to, this little guy requires you to do nothing more than place the devices on top of it. It's that simple.

This MagSafe Duo Charger is designed specifically for your favorite Apple products, promising a fast, efficient charge, even if you're powering up more than one device at a time, never threatening their safety. And thanks to the fact that you can fold it in half in between uses, you can easily pop it into your work briefcase, a backpack, or your luggage, ideal for those on the go.

Boasting high online ratings across the board, including 4.6/5 stars on Amazon with nearly 600 reviews, the MagSafe Duo Charger is becoming a must-have gadget for Apple enthusiasts everywhere. From its high-quality make to its extreme portability, this charger proves to be a game-changer.

For a limited time, the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is discounted to just $102 with code ANNUAL15 down from nearly $150 bucks.