In the 1970s boxes of Alpha-Bits cereal had tiny terrariums as the toy surprise

Of all the toy surprises offered in cereal boxes, the best was the Quisp meteorite ring from the 1960s. One sold at auction in 2014 for over $800.

The Alpha-Bits terrariums, which were introduced in the mid-70s, weren't as good as the Quisp ring, but they belong on any top ten cereal premium list. Each box came with one of three tiny clear plastic terrariums (tinted red, blue, or yellow). It also came with an absorbent disc and a packet of basil and cress seeds. As the kid in the commercial says, it took about 8 days for the seeds to sprout once you added the water.

Does anyone else remember these?