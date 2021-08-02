Blink claims to be the world's blackest ink and comes from the same creator as Black 2.0, the ultra-black paint designed to be an alternative to Vantablack after that paint's creator gave it exclusively to a single artist. The "stupidly black" ink will work in pens and markers, unlike the paint, and is $16 a bottle.

Thanks to over 1000 artists who have participated in the Beta test of Blink we are delighted to say we think we've made the ultimate black ink and we are ready to share it with all artists.

This stuff will be amazing for pen and ink work, calligraphy, paint markers, and brush pens. Basically, anything you use black in for should get upgraded with this.