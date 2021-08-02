Reddit user u/Dinaeh has been posting updates of their project to recreate the world from Zelda Breath of the Wild in Minecraft. They are almost finished and the plan is to add all the shrines and other architectural elements, too. Once finished, it will be available to play in Survival mode.
This person is recreating the entire Zelda Breath of the Wild map in Minecraft and it looks amazing
