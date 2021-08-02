Turn any room into a relaxing oasis with this $13 smart LED light strip

Staying home for birthdays, date nights, or just a regular Thursday used to be boring, but by tweaking your surroundings, just a little bit, you'd be surprised at how different your space can feel, even if it's just your good old living room.

If you want to create an ambiance that you'll always remember, these Gosund Smart RGB LED Lights are just the thing you've been searching for. Whether you're throwing a party or chilling at home with a special someone, these lights let you use the power of color to completely transform your room with just the tap of a finger.

The way the Gosund Smart RGB LED Light Strip works is simple. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home, the lights can be changed by the sound of your voice or controls on your phone with the accompanying app. You'll get to choose from a jaw-dropping 16 million hues, setting the mood the exact way you want it. You can even have the colors change on their own for a truly unique vibe.

And if you really want to take your room's ambiance up a notch, try pairing the lights with your favorite tunes, creating a fully immersive experience right in your own home. You can even set them to match your favorite shows to set the mood during movie nights. And if you already know ahead of time what type of lighting you'll want, you can schedule them to turn on whenever you want, and then ensure they'll shut off automatically so you don't even have to think about it.

Named Amazon's Choice with a rating of 4.4/5 stars and over 750 reviews, the lights are making their way into more and more homes all over the world. From its easy syncing capabilities to its bright, luminous glow, it's pretty clear why this LED light strip is changing the way people view "staying in."

Right now you can snag the Gosund Smart RGB LED Light Strip with Voice Control & Music Sync for just $12.74 (reg. $19) with code ANNUAL15.