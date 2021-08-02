Watch: Contractor says he wasn't paid, so he rented an excavator to tear up apartment he just built

A building contractor in Germany who claimed he hadn't been paid for an apartment building he constructed rented an excavator and tore away at the facade of the building, causing $500,000 in damage.

He stopped the destructive rampage only after the excavator stopped working. He then got into his car and drove to the police station and turned himself in.

The owners of the apartment building claim that they had paid the contractor the full amount minus 1.4% for construction defects. The contractor could be imprisoned for 5 years.

