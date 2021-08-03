Collapsing model iceberg injures visitors at Titanic museum

Several visitors to the Titanic museum attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee were injured when a model iceberg collapsed yesterday. From the New York Post:

"Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries," the owners wrote late Monday[…]

It was not immediately clear how the wall collapsed. The museum's website says it has more than 400 artifacts from doomed RMS Titanic, which sank during its maiden voyage from the UK to New York in 1912.

The museum says that visitors get to "touch a real iceberg" and "reach their hands into 28-degree water" as they "learn what it was like on the RMS Titanic by experiencing it first-hand."