This 5-minute video explains the meaning of credit card numbers. They aren't just random, and the final digit is a check digit that makes it possible to determine if a credit card number is invalid without checking it against a database of issued credit cards. (It's called the Luhn Algorithm and you can try it out here.)
How to decode credit card numbers
