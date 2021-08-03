Lindsey Graham's Covid infection may have come from Joe Manchin boat "gathering" he insists wasn't a party

South Carolina GOP Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted yesterday that he has Covid and credited the mildness of his symptoms to having gotten vaccinated. The origin of the infection is likely to be a party on a boat attended by at least seven other U.S. Senators, hosted by Joe Manchin (D-W.V.)

Other senators present at the party included Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Chris Coons, D-Del., John Thune, R-S.D., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., their offices and NBC News confirmed. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., also attended, their offices confirmed with NBC News.

Speaking to reporters on his way out of the Capitol Monday, Manchin said he did not have a party, instead saying, "When you say party, there's no parties, basically there's gatherings we have on 'Almost Heaven'… so we know each other and talk to each other."