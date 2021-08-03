NY attorney general: Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women

A report by New York's Attorney General concludes that Governor Andrew Cuomo is a serial sex harasser who violated state and federal law and retaliated against at least one woman who complained about his behavior.

The 165-page report, which comprises interviews with 179 witnesses and a review of tens of thousands of documents, also said that Cuomo's office was riddled with fear and intimidation, and was a hostile work environment for many staffers. Cuomo harassed members of his own staff, members of the public and other state employees, one of whom was a state trooper, the report alleges. The findings reveal "a deeply disturbing, yet clear, picture," James said, describing Cuomo's office as "a toxic workplace."

To their otherwise spineless credit, leading Democratic Party members long ago demanded Cuomo resign. President Joe Biden, specifically, said he must go if this investigation reached the conclusion it has now reached. But the question now should not merely be about resignation: it should be about criminal charges.