NYC will require proof-of-vaccine to enter restaurants, gyms, and entertainment facilities

A range of indoor activities in New York City will require proof of vaccination. It's part of the city's effort to encourage vaccinations and reduce COVID-19 delta, the predominant strain in the city since mid-May.

"If you want to participate in our society fully, you've got to get vaccinated," de Blasio said today.

From NY Mag:

Dining at restaurants, working out in gyms, and attending a movie or play will all require proof of vaccination in the form of a vaccine passport by the state or the city's forthcoming app, as well as the CDC card given to people when they receive a shot. The policy, which will be implemented starting August 16th, applies to both workers and customers.