People who contracted Covid may have "substantial" drop in intelligence, according to The Lancet

A new paper published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet found that "People who had recovered from COVID-19, including those no longer reporting symptoms, exhibited significant cognitive deficits versus controls."
From the paper:
When examining the entire population, the deficits were most pronounced for paradigms that tapped cognitive functions such as reasoning, problem solving, spatial planning and target detection whilst sparing tests of simpler functions such as working-memory span as well as emotional processing. These results accord with reports of long-COVID, where 'brain fog', trouble concentrating and difficulty finding the correct words are common.