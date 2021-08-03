Rosario Dawson goofing around as Ahsoka Tano is buckets of fun

This is the look of someone having a wonderful time.
Rosario Dawson put on a Togrutan head-tail cap and had a blast, taking a break from filming some other project about Manhattan as a DMZ but without Snake Plissken.
It's the ultimate blind date. In Sexy Beasts, a new reality series premiering on Netflix on July 21, contestants are covered in science fiction makeup and prosthetics to hide what they look like. Even better — Rob Delany narrates! From Variety: Each episode will feature a new single who's looking for love based purely on… READ THE REST
A group of Russian cosplayers and makers from Siberia have built a full-size wooden replica of the Mandalorian's Razor Crest from the popular Star Wars series. The ship weighs over a ton, is 14 meters long, 10 meters wide, and four meters high. The group began construction in December of last year using scenes from… READ THE REST
Kudos, kids! This is some awesome cosplay! I think I successfully 3D printed about 2 things, 7 years ago. Both were parts for the 3D printer. READ THE REST
