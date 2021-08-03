This person has one of the biggest mouths in the world

Samantha Ramsdell, 31, has one of the largest mouths in the world. With a height when open of 6.52 centimeters, she landed a Guinness Record for the "largest mouth gape (female)." Measured across, her mouth is more than 10 centimeters wide.

Ramsdell has built an audience of 1.7 million TikTok followers who are intrigued by her mouth and the jaw-dropping feats she can accomplish.

"It's your superpower," Ramsdell told CNN. "It's the thing that makes you unique and special. Everyone should be celebrating what makes them different."

The record for the "largest mouth gape (male)" is held by teenager Isaac Johnson who can wrap his lips around a a two-liter bottle of soda.