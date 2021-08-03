A new Axios-Ipsos poll reveals that people who aren't vaccinated say the rise in Covid cases is the fault of "Foreigners traveling to the U.S." (37%), "Mainstream media" (27%), "Americans traveling internationally" (25%), and "Joe Biden" (21%). Vaccinated people, on the other hand, blame the surge on "The unvaccinated" (79%), "Donald Trump" (36%), and "Conservative media" (33%).
Unvaccinated people blame "mainstream media" and foreigners for rise in Covid cases
