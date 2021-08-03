A free climber who spent 12 weeks in prison for scaling London's Shard building (the tallest in the UK) last year was at it again Tuesday morning. Protesting climate change, 21-year-old George King-Thompson scaled a 36-story apartment building in London, completely unaided, in less than 30 minutes (condensed to 3:47 minutes in video below). It's mind-blowing how deceptively easy he makes it look.
Watch a free climber, already busted once, scale a 36-story London building as if it was a playground structure
