I was alive for 8 months before the M*A*S*H TV show first aired, I probably I spent them watching Felix the Cat.

While most often filled with sarcasm and humor, the drama and touching moments of M*A*S*H are some of the best TV ever had to offer. Scenes like Hawkeye and the chicken, or Col. Blake's death, are better remembered but this fantastic moment gets my tears flowing.

Col. Potter saying goodbye to his old war buddies is pretty fantastic. The entire cast does an awesome job.