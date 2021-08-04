A therapy dog cuddles an emotional California firefighter in heartwarming video

Kerith is a golden retriever therapy dog who is seen in the moving video below comforting an exhausted firefighter on break from battling Northern California's Dixie fire – the largest in the state. The fire has scorched at least 395 square miles so far, burning for three weeks and threatening 3,000 homes.

Risking their lives every day on the job puts a toll on firefighters' mental health. To continue supporting first responders, Kerith's handler has put up a Go Fund Me page that "will allow Team Kerith to provide invaluable services to over 400 Marin County firefighters."