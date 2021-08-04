Fantastic footage of Russian space station module falling to Earth

David Pescovitz

After 20 years of use, the Russian space station docking module Pirs fell to Earth on July 26 in a fantastic fiery show captured on video by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet who had a terrific view from the International Space Station.

"Atmospheric reentry without a heat shield results in a nice fireball," Pesquet wrote on Facebook. "You clearly see smaller pieces of melting metal floating away and adding to the fireworks." 

From Space.com:

The long-running docking compartment met its demise to make way for a new Russian science module called Nauka. The delayed module — held up for 13 years due to various technical and budgetary issues — temporarily created havoc Friday (July 30) when a misfire caused Nauka to temporarily yet severely tilt the International Space Station.