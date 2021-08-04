Jen Psaki zings Doocy and Trump in one fell swoop

Press Secretary Jen Psaki managed to both laugh at Fox "News" reporter Peter Doocy and crush Donald Trump and his unethical pressuring of the Justice Department with just one line and a straight face.

While on the subject of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment allegations, Doocy, who had already asked several questions on the subject, decided to press on. "Does the administration want the Justice Department to initiate a civil rights investigation into these harassment allegations revealed today?"

With many other reporters in the room waiting for their turn, the press secretary made a decision: the driest of Psaki bombs was in order. "We do something new here that feels foreign from the last four years and allow the Justice Department to act independently on investigations." Deadpan at its finest.