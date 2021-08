Oregon's reputedly once-favorite beer will be discontinued.

Oregon Live:

Henry Weinhard's Private Reserve, once the pride of Northwest beer drinkers and hailed by many as Oregon's first craft beer, is being discontinued by current owner Molson Coors after more than four decades of production.

Commonly known as Henry's, the brand is among 11 beers the publicly traded corporation will stop producing, Molson Coors recently announced in its second quarter earnings call.