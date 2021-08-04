Ursula K. Le Guin's blog archives back online

Rob Beschizza
Photo: Marian Wood Kolisch (CC BY SA 2.0)

After her death, Ursula K. Le Guin's blog eventually went offline. But it's now back and now stands as a remarkable memoir, embarked upon by the the illustrious author at 81 years old. [ursulakleguin.com via Metafilter] The same material is available in print as No Time to Spare: Thinking About What Matters. [Amazon]