After her death, Ursula K. Le Guin's blog eventually went offline. But it's now back and now stands as a remarkable memoir, embarked upon by the the illustrious author at 81 years old. [ursulakleguin.com via Metafilter] The same material is available in print as No Time to Spare: Thinking About What Matters. [Amazon]
Ursula K. Le Guin's blog archives back online
