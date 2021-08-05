A man puts huge skeleton in his front yard with a message for the unvaxxed: "See you soon, idiots!"

It looks like Halloween in front of one house in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. Looming over the sidewalk on the front lawn stands a gigantic skeleton with a sign around its neck that reads, "Not vaccinated: See you soon idiots!" And behind the skeleton are tombstones, each with their own ghoulish messages, such as "UV light up my a** didn't work!" "Shouldn't have tried the bleach!" and "I listened to Trump."

Behind the pre-Halloween display is attorney Jesse Jones, who set up his embellished Halloween decorations after losing his mother-in-law and 14 clients to Covid-19, according to WTVD. "If you are not vaccinated, you are not a patriot. You are not a patriot. You're endangering America because this virus doesn't play. It's our enemy," he said. "I need to look after you, you need to look after me and if everybody would just wear a mask, distance, be an American, be a patriot and follow the rules, this would go away very quickly."

If facts and science can't knock any sense into the unvaccinated, maybe scare tactics will!