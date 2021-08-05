Mike Pompeo has "no recollection" of receiving a $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey as a gift

While Mike Pompeo was serving as Secretary of State, the government of Japan presented him with a bottle of expensive whiskey. The State Department is investigating what happened to it. Pompeo's lawyer told The Wall Street Journal, that his client has "no recollection of receiving the bottle of whiskey and does not have any knowledge of what happened to it." I'll bet he doesn't… hic!

From the article:

Under the emoluments clause of the Constitution, public officials are banned from receiving presents from foreign leaders, and the Justice Department says that "there is a general ban on acceptance of gifts from foreign governments by officers and employees of the United States."

[image: By Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0]