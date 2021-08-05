Redwood trees in the UK

Sequoioideae, giant redwoods, are native to the western U.S. But many have been planted in the U.K. over the years, and some are thriving! Redwood World maintains a database of the few but increasingly enormous trees to be found looming over British roads, fields and housing estates. Above is one in Berkshire, wisely left up by whoever just plunked down a new housing development around it. They are all very young in Redwood terms; those nearby dwellings won't have anything to worry about for centuries. [via Hacker News]

Most people have heard of Giant Redwoods, possibly as Giant Sequoia or Wellingtonia, and probably know that they originate from somewhere in America. In fact, although relatively rare, they can actually be found in many towns in the British Isles. If you know where to look. First of all… Why look? Why the fascination? The answer is that they are such magnificent trees. Magnificent not just for their phenomenal size but also for their shape, their sturdy buttress style and soft spongy bark. When one looks up the trunk of a mature Giant Redwood and sees the slim branches sweeping gracefully downwards, there is an air of pre-historic mystique about them; and yet by contrast there is a fresh modern appeal about the smart conical shape of a juvenile tree. They might look as though they would make a good Christmas tree for the home but don't be fooled by appearance because the needles are sharp and firm and would cause injury to hands. A child falling against one could lose an eye. Best left in the ground where they are growing!

Lots in Essex, which has long been leading England's climate journey to "Dismal-Summer Mediterranean."