SpaceX is hiring a spaceport bartender

SpaceX is seeking a "spaceport mixologist" to tend bar at its Brownsville, Texas launch site. From the job description:

We are looking for a passionate, experienced bartender looking to join our culinary team! SpaceX has a number of food service outlets and formats serving our workforce and are looking to add many more. We are searching for candidates who have superior mixology experience with a focus in resorts, bars, and full service restaurants.

Perhaps Musk can entice Quark or Guinan back to active duty.